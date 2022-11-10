The Boss FS-1-WL Wireless Footswitch wants to make your life easier

We're all looking for a tangle-free life, so the opportunities to go wireless with our gear are welcome. And while the new Boss FS-1-WL Wireless Footswitch might not sound the most exciting 'pedal' release this year, you might just end up using it more than ant of your effects pedals.

It has a range of uses that go beyond control of bluetooth-equipped Boss gear like the Katana Air, Waza-Air, GX-100 or Pocket GT. It can communicate with Roland's WM-1 Wireless MIDI Adaptor and WM-1D Wireless MIDI Dongle to control MIDI hardware and computers without Bluetooth support.

(Image credit: Boss)

The FS-1-WL app for Mac/Windows or iOS / Android Mobile devices allows you to assign keyboard commands to the footswitches for faster workflow. And that's not just single keystrokes but combinations with modifier keys (shift, control and command). That could come in very handy for recording with a DAW when your usual sound engineer has stormed out over a pay dispute.

(Image credit: Boss)

The LED colours can also be assigned to different colours in the editor app. It can also take an external expression pedal for controlling MIDI devices. Musicians also have the option to connect via aTRS MIDI jack for wired control.

It takes two AAA batteries to offer up to 14 hours of operation, though it does support AC power from an optional PSA adaptor.

The Boss FS-1-WL is priced at $129.99 and will be available later in November 2022.