Boost your iOS device’s recording quality with the Rode VideoMic Me-L

Rode is aiming to improve the lives of iOS audio/video content creators with the VideoMic Me-L, a directional mic that plugs straight into your device via the Lightning connector.

There are no batteries required here - power is drawn from the phone or tablet - and you also get a 3.5mm headphone jack on the rear of the device. The aluminium case and ceramic finish suggest a piece of gear that’s built to last, and a furry windshield is supplied for outdoor shooting.

You can take a closer look at the VideoMic Me-L on the Rode website. It’s set to ship soon priced at $79.