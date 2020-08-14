Blackstar releases Unity Elite bass amp and cabs

Blackstar has added to the top of its Unity bass amp range with the Unity Elite: a lightweight, 700-watt head and three speaker cabinet options.

The new flagship Unity Elite U700 head is a lightweight (4.2kg), compact head boasting a whopping 700 watts of power and a range of tone-shaping features including a -10dB pad-equipped input section, three voicing options (Classic, Modern, Flat) three drive circuits (OD, distortion and fuzz), three-band EQ with sweepable mids, and three effects (compression, chorus and octave up/down).

Other connections include USB, headphone and direct outputs, complete with switchable cab emulation, and Blackstar is including the two-button FS-13 footswitch and GB-2 padded gigbag with the Unity Elite U700.

An optional 5-button footswitch is available, which can be paired with the included FS-13 to give you seven-way control of the head. Finally, the optional RA-1 19” rack adaptor will allow you to rackmount mount the Unity Elite.

As well as this, the U700 includes Blackstar’s Response feature, which emulates the feel and tonal response of 6550 and 6L6 valve power amp circuits for additional sound sculpting.

The Unity Elite U700 is paired with a choice of cabs - the 1x15” U115C Elite, 2x10” U210C Elite and 4x 10” U410C Elite all featuring lightweight, solid wood cabinets loaded with premium Eminence ceramic speakers (Eminence Cast Frame Drive, Beta-10B and Beta-10A, respectively) and Eminence APT:80 tweeters.

Pricing and shipping information are currently TBC.