Black Corporation’s Jupiter-8-esque ISE-NIN synth is almost ready for prime time

By

Let's hope it's been worth the Jupiter-Wait…

ISE-NIN synth
(Image credit: Black Corporation)

You might struggle to pronounce its name - “ee-seh-nin” is the way to go, apparently - but the good news is that you can definitely pre-order Black Corporation’s イセーニン (or ISE-NIN) synth, and it should be here in a matter of weeks

Inspired by Roland’s Jupiter-8, we first heard about the ISE-NIN last year, and it was scheduled to be released by the end of 2021. However, logistical problems and a delay in part delivery meant that this date was missed.

The ISE-NIN offers eight voices, each of which comprises a fully-analogue voltage-controlled oscillator, analogue low-pass/high-pass filter, a noise generator, two ADSR envelopes and a VCA.

Two different presets can be layered, though by doing this you’ll limit the number of voices to four. Each layer can have its own fully assignable velocity and poly-aftertouch controls and global MPE settings.

The ISE-NIN can be controlled via MIDI and can store 10 banks of 128 presets. There’s also microtuning and an arpeggiator.

The full desktop version of the ISE-NIN costs $3749; a $1,199 deposit is required to pre-order it, with the balance to be paid when it’s ready to ship. This is expected to be in March. The PCB kit version costs $999 and requires a $299 if you want to pre-order it.

You can find out more and place your order on the Black Corporation website.

Black Corporation ISE-NIN

(Image credit: Black Corporation)
