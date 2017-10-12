Bitwig Studio gets Ableton Link: now you can sync it with Live and other apps

You could argue that there’s always been a link between Ableton Live and Bitwig Studio – the latter DAW’s development involved several ex-Ableton developers and the two products have comparable workflows - so it’s perhaps appropriate that Bitwig Studio 2.2 supports - you guessed it - Ableton Link.

This means that Bitwig Studio can now be synced not only with Live, but also the many other desktop and mobile applications that support the standard (providing all devices are on the same network)

The 2.2 update also brings the Time Shift device, which enables fine-grained time adjustments anywhere in your device chain, and four new modulator devices. These include the Polynom, which lets you feed modualation signals into a mathmatical formula, Quantize, Sample And Hold and Audio Rate.

Elsewhere, the onscreen keyboard is now available on more display profiles, you can now use a touch screen as a second display, and there’s more than 3GB of new sound content. This covers the likes of pianos, rare organs, and 606 drum machine sounds.

The 2.2 update is available now and free for Bitwig Studio 2 owners who have an active upgrade plan. There are paid upgrade paths for those who don’t.

Find out more on the Bitwig website.