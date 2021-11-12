What is the best new signature guitar of 2021?

BEST IN GUITARS 2021: Signature guitars can divide opinion, but the best of them combine a pro's insight and innovation, while maintaining the character of the original instrument.

The aim with a signature is to appease fans and offer an appeal way beyond the name on the headstock. They are tricky beasts and, done well, often involve extensive R&D. Here we recognise the finest examples from the last year. So, which of our shortlist do you feel is the best of this year?

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November