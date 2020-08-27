Behringer’s first ARP 2500 Eurorack modules are here, and they’re seriously cheap

Announced a few weeks ago, Behringer’s first ARP 2500-style Eurorack modular synth modules are now breaking cover on retail sites, and at super-low prices.

Thomann has now listed the 1003 Dual Envelope Generator (£51) 1033 Dual Envelope Generator with gate delay (£88), 1005 Modamp ring modulator and VCA (£88) and 1006 Filtamp low-pass filter and VCA (£88).

OK, these might not be the most eye-catching 2500 modules, but if the others end up being similarly low-priced - Behringer says that they’re coming soon - this could be a pretty affordable way to get your hands on a replica of a modular masterpiece.

The only potential downside is that, despite the modules above being available to buy, their delivery date is listed as unknown, so you might have a little wait...