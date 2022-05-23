Behringer’s AKS Mini synth promises to pack most of the EMS VCS3 into a tiny package, but omits one key feature

The EMS VCS3 was known for being one of the first portable synths, but compared to Behringer’s AKS Mini - a new scaled-down emulation that the company has now taken into prototype - it’s basically a giant.

Despite this size differential, Behringer says that it’s managed to pack the “exact same” oscillators, filters and other gubbins into the AKS Mini, and all for a target price of $99.

One thing that is missing, though, is the VCS3’s famous 16x16 pin modulation matrix, which has been sacrificed in order to (we assume) keep the cost and size down.

However, Behringer is also working on a full-scale VCS3 clone - complete with the classic ‘suitcase’ design - if that’s important to you.

As usual with Behringer, there’s no confirmed release date; we’ll keep you posted on that.