Bassist Charlie Jones on why a wedding gig is tougher than playing Black Dog with Page & Plant

VGS 2020: Our in-depth conversation with Charlie Jones is an insight into one of the UK's greatest working bass players - a versatile musician who has worked as a professional player since he was 16 and was Robert Plant and Jimmy Page's choice when they reconvened to tour and record together in the '90s.

He ended up marrying Plant's daughter and has been Goldfrapp, The Strange Sensation and Siouxsie Sioux's bassist of choice amongst many, many others.

Here we talk composition, flying solo and more here.