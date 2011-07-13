Summer NAMM 2011: Overtōn debuts four new products

PRESS RELEASE: With Summer NAMM rapidly approaching Overtōn is pleased to announce that it will be debuting the much anticipated Flyweight 200 bass amp head, as well as three new cabinets this July in Nashville at booth #1610.

The Flyweight 200 is the newest addition to Overtōn's Featherweight series of amplifiers. Weighing in at a svelte 2.1 pounds, the Flyweight is packed with an unmatched feature set in the sub-compact category. The Flyweight's front end features an ultra-smooth auto compressor, Overtōn's signature sculpt control and a three band active equalizer in addition to the requisite gain and master volume controls.

Overtōn's now familiar pushbutton knobs allow you to access the Flyweight's mute, compressor bypass and sculpt bypass functionality all of which are accompanied by high visibility blue LED indicators.

The rear panel sports a balanced direct out, with an independent level control and ground lift, FX loop, pre-mute tuner out and stereo Aux input. Connecting to your cabinet of choice is a breeze with the pair of Speakon 1/4-inch combo jacks that come standard.

Overtōn's family of cabinets is welcoming some new additions at Summer NAMM as well. In the OB series, Overtōn has added the OB-110 compact cabinet to the line as a perfect mate for the Flyweight 200. With 250W RMS of power handling, a lean tuned port design and specially voiced Undertōn-250 loudspeaker the OB-110 and Flyweight 200 pair up as the most dynamic rig available with their form factor.

Continuing the Overtōn tradition of high fidelity, lightweight and powerful offerings the OBN series of neodymium driven cabinets will also be making their debut in Nashville. The OBN-210 and OBN-410 are both loaded with Overtōn's new Neotōn drivers. Overtōn's engineers went to great lengths to raise the bar on neo powered cabinets with this exciting new speaker design.

The OBN-210 at 500W RMS and the OBN-410 at 1000W RMS both feature Overtōn's proprietary compression tweeter and 2-way crossover with L-pad attenuation. Ruggedly braced construction and a compact tuned port design make these a durable and potent backline addition.

Overtōn will be hosting a press conference at their booth, #1610, on Friday 22 July at 1:30pm. There the product manager will be demonstrating the new gear releases as well as answering questions about the entire Overtōn line.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit www.OvertonAmps.com

