NAMM 2017: Ampeg announce Classic pedal bass preamp, and Scrambler bass overdrive

Scrambler and Classic will be available in April

NAMM 2017: The show itself may have finished, but we still have plenty of exciting NAMM gear news to share with you.

Like this, for instance: a pair of all-new pedals derived from Ampeg, both derived from its existing SCR-DI Bass DI; the Classic Bass Preamp and Scrambler Bass Overdrive

Both pedals will be available around April, at a projected RRP of $139.

NAMM 2017 Press Release: Ampeg has announced a big addition to its lineup of pedals with the launch of the Classic analog bass preamp and Scrambler bass overdrive pedals. The two new pedals join the popular SCR-DI Bass DI, delivering authentic Ampeg tone at amazing prices.

"Ampeg tones in high-quality analog stompboxes. It's just that simple," remarks John Boudreau, SVP of Ampeg Product Development. "The flexibility to punch in legendary bass tone right from your pedalboard whenever you need it is a new realm for any Ampeg-loving player."

The Classic analog bass preamp pedal allows the player to dial in a wide range of authentic Ampeg tones with the 3-band tone stack and highly flexible ultra-hi and ultra-lo circuits. The Scrambler bass overdrive pedal delivers a huge range of overdrive, from subtle to screaming.

Players can add in a touch of highs, then blend in with the dry signal to create their custom Ampeg tone. Both pedals feature an all-analog, true-bypass design with class-leading signal-to-noise ratio built into all-metal enclosures made to survive the rigors of the road.

"There's a lot of Ampeg wannabe pedals out there, some at unnecessarily high prices," concludes Boudreau. "Get real, all-analog, all-Ampeg stompboxes at a price that makes sense for bass players at any level."