NAMM 2015: Fender's 2015 bass line-up in pictures
Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special Okoume
NAMM 2015: Here's the skinny on the new Fender basses, set to hit shelves in the next few months, including Okoume tone woods, the arrival of the Dimension model in the Standard Series and some sandblasted finishes...
Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special Okoume
The bassist who wants a distinctively stylish active instrument, a versatile combination of Precision Bass and Jazz Bass design, and affordability that won’t break the bank will find the Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special Okoume a sophisticated Deluxe performer loaded with special features.
The body is fashioned from okoume, an African hardwood with an attractive straight grain and distinctive reddish-brown hue. Together with a slim Jazz Bass neck, special Jazz Bass bridge pickup in addition to the Precision Bass middle pickup, active electronics and more, the result is a beautifully sophisticated and tonally versatile Precision Bass experience.
Okoume is also available on the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass Okoume four-string and Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V Okoume five-string models.
Deluxe Active Jazz Bass Okoume
Deluxe Active Jass Bass V Special Okoume
Standard Dimension Bass IV
The Standard series welcomes its first Dimension Bass model in the elegant form of the Standard Dimension™ Bass IV.
Discerning bassists with an extra-sharp ear for tone will appreciate the power and nuance of its single Dimension Bass humbucking pickup. They’ll also appreciate the remarkable playing comfort of its offset body, smooth maple neck and fast rosewood fingerboard.
With these and other features, it’s a new Standard and a new Dimension in Fender bass sound and performance. Available February 18, 2015.
Standard Dimension Bass V
Standard Jaguar Bass
The Standard series also welcomes its first Jaguar Bass model in the lithe form of the Standard Jaguar® Bass.
Bassists will appreciate the remarkable tonal versatility of its PJ pickup configuration, with a seismic split single-coil Precision Bass middle pickup and growling Jazz Bass bridge pickup, with a volume control for each pickup and a single master tone control. They’ll also appreciate the remarkable playing comfort of its sleekly offset body, smooth maple neck and fast rosewood fingerboard.
For more information, go to www.fender.com.
Limited Edition Sandblasted Ash Precision Bass
The Limited Edition Sandblasted Ash Precision Bass features one of the most alluringly unusual finish treatments yet seen on a Fender instrument.
After the transparent finish (in beautiful Sapphire Blue or Crimson Red) is applied, the ash body is literally sandblasted, leaving the surface grain pattern wonderfully textured with parallel ruts and grooves in which the black grain-filler coat shows beneath the color finish coat.
It’s a truly beautiful look complemented by a black pickguard, and the “topography” of no two instruments is identical. The bass is also finely appointed with an American Standard split single-coil Precision Bass pickup, a comfortable maple neck and fingerboard, and much more.
The Limited Edition Sandblasted Ash Jazz Bass features many of the same features, as well two American Standard single-coil Jazz Bass pickups.
Limited Edition Sandblasted Ash Jazz Bass
