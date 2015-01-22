NAMM 2015: Fender's 2015 bass line-up in pictures

NAMM 2015: Here's the skinny on the new Fender basses, set to hit shelves in the next few months, including Okoume tone woods, the arrival of the Dimension model in the Standard Series and some sandblasted finishes...

Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special Okoume

The bassist who wants a distinctively stylish active instrument, a versatile combination of Precision Bass and Jazz Bass design, and affordability that won’t break the bank will find the Deluxe Active Precision Bass Special Okoume a sophisticated Deluxe performer loaded with special features.

The body is fashioned from okoume, an African hardwood with an attractive straight grain and distinctive reddish-brown hue. Together with a slim Jazz Bass neck, special Jazz Bass bridge pickup in addition to the Precision Bass middle pickup, active electronics and more, the result is a beautifully sophisticated and tonally versatile Precision Bass experience.

Okoume is also available on the Deluxe Active Jazz Bass Okoume four-string and Deluxe Active Jazz Bass V Okoume five-string models.

Read more: Oliver Lang Rumo 4