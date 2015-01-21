NAMM 2015: EBS ClassicLine cabs and Session combos get facelift

After experiencing great success with the flat designed PCF patch cables, introduced at the NAMM Show 2014, EBS now expands its line of pedal board accessories with yet another great design, the universal 2nd ROW pedal board riser.

The 2nd ROW can be used to place the second row of pedals on your pedalboard up a level and in a comfortable angle to make it easier to access and to reduce the risk of stepping on the wrong switch when engaging your effects.

It can also be mounted below the entire pedal board (require 2 pcs of 2nd ROW units), to angle the whole pedal board.

The clever design allows you to hide loose cable inside the 2nd ROW to keep a neat and clean look of your pedal board.

2nd ROW can be attached to any pedal board using 3M DualLock or Velcro.

From now on, the EBS CarryOn pedal board with bag will include 2 pcs of the 2ND ROW, replacing the previously included angled rubber pads.

The estimated US price of the 2ND ROW riser is $20.