NAMM 2015: EBS ClassicLine cabs and Session combos get facelift
The EBS CL120's new-look front
NAMM 2015: Swedish bass amp, effect and accessory house EBS will be showing refreshed versions of their Professional and ClassicLine ranges, plus a new pedalboard riser at NAMM 2015.
EBS PRESS RELEASE: EBS Professional Bass Equipment presents a facelift on the ClassicLine vintage-style bass cabinets at the NAMM Show 2015.
The new features include:
- New front grille cloth with better airflow to improve sound quality and reduce vibrations.
- New hardware including;
- heavy-duty, removable casters with the 410 and 212 models,
- heavy-duty protective steel corners and heavy-duty wheels on the 810 model.
- Recessed lock-in-place steel cups matching the footprint of the EBS CL500 amp on the 410, 212 and 810 models.
- New corners and lock-in-place cups matching footprint of the EBS CL500 amp on the 212, 410 and 810 models.
All EBS Session combos, the Session 30, Session 60 and Award Winning Session 120 will also feature the new front cloth.
EBS 2nd ROW
After experiencing great success with the flat designed PCF patch cables, introduced at the NAMM Show 2014, EBS now expands its line of pedal board accessories with yet another great design, the universal 2nd ROW pedal board riser.
The 2nd ROW can be used to place the second row of pedals on your pedalboard up a level and in a comfortable angle to make it easier to access and to reduce the risk of stepping on the wrong switch when engaging your effects.
It can also be mounted below the entire pedal board (require 2 pcs of 2nd ROW units), to angle the whole pedal board.
The clever design allows you to hide loose cable inside the 2nd ROW to keep a neat and clean look of your pedal board.
2nd ROW can be attached to any pedal board using 3M DualLock or Velcro.
From now on, the EBS CarryOn pedal board with bag will include 2 pcs of the 2ND ROW, replacing the previously included angled rubber pads.
The estimated US price of the 2ND ROW riser is $20.