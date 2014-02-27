Hartke HyDrive 112 bass cabinet

BASS EXPO 2014: Hartke brings you the HyDrive 112 bass cabinet. Suitable for any playing style, this unit is a specially tuned, ported bass cabinet whose key components include a single 12-inch 300-watt HyDrive neodymium hybrid cone driver and a 1-inch titanium high frequency compression driver.

Designed to accommodate any bass player, the speaker is engineered as a dual-impedance driver, allowing you to switch between 4 and 8-ohm impedances. The cabinet's handle and steel grill provide a contemporary and stylish aesthetic to any stage or studio.

With these features, HyDrive 112 bridges the gap between small, quiet gigs and big, loud shows. And it only weighs 30 pounds!

Click here to return to the Hartke booth