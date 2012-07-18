Cool and classic basses: Modulus Graphite Flea Bass (FB4)

This was one of the earliest basses to be connected to Flea but there have been many since including those bearing his own name.



Our example is fitted with a Lane Poor pickup but other units and corresponding circuitry were also offered including Bartolini and the Basslines MM. The neck is one of the smoothest ever, thanks to the carbon content and the nut was made from this too.

The Flea is appropriately fast and funky and a true slappers delight, with more than enough output to shred your clothes.

