Castrovalva bass interview part one

In the wake of the release of genre-mashing, mind-melting Leeds-based noiseniks Catrovalva's second album You're Not In Hell, You're In Purgatory My Friend, we caught up with bass player Anthony Wright to talk about his bass gear and inspirations.



Curious? You should be - and you can indulge your curiosity by checking out a free stream of You're Not In Hell, You're In Purgatory My Friday over on Soundcloud.

You can catch Castrovalva on tour in December at the following dates:

7 December - The Library, Leeds

8 December - Brock N Broll Xmas Party Chorley (invite only)

9 December - The Croft, Bristol

10 December - The Phoenix, Chester

11 December - Undertones, Cardiff

12 December - Dirty Party, Gloucester (invite only)

13 December - The Hope, Brighton

15 December - The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham

Find out more about the Castrolvalva at the band's official Facebook page, and visit Brew Records to grab a copy of You're Not In Hell, You're In Purgatory My Friend.