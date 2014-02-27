Image 1 of 3 Cassidy CB901 5 String Active Bass Cassidy CB901 5 String Active Bass Image 2 of 3 Side view Side Image 3 of 3 Rear view Rear

BASS EXPO 2014: When we were looking for the ultimate specification for our flagship bass, certain features seemed obvious to us. First we would need the flexibility and range of five strings. Then we asked for the responsiveness of active controls, and the sheer beauty, richness of tone, and sustain provided by a through body neck.



This is what we produced: the Cassidy CB901 5 String Active Bass.

The most notable feature is the beautifully finished five piece maple / sapele through body neck with a rosewood fretboard, pearl inlays and 24 frets. The body is constructed of solid basswood capped with a 7.5mm flame maple top. The back of the body has a subtle concave curve designed for comfort.

Controls include a master volume, blend control, and active / passive switch and two-band EQ. Hardware includes a high mass top loading zinc bridge with individually adjustable saddles and Korean built 18:1 tuners all finished in chrome.

You won't be surprised to hear that this bass is balanced, punchy and produces a very wide palette of sounds to suit most playing styles. We think it offers great value for money and achieves our primary objective of affordable quality.

