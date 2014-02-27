Image 1 of 3 Mint Green finish Cassidy Bluesville Series BVB351 Image 2 of 3 Cherry Sunburst finish Cherry Sunburst Image 3 of 3 Cream finish Cream

BASS EXPO 2014: Our variant on the classic PB theme designed with the beginner/intermediate player in mind, but also as an option for the gigging bass player considering a half decent and inexpensive backup.

The Bluesville series BVB351 features a solid basswood body finished in hi-gloss, with maple neck and fretboard finished in satin. Elsewhere you will find a split PB style pickup, one volume and one tone control, plus a traditional style bridge and open vintage style tuners all finished in chrome.

Available in a range of hi-gloss colours including Cherry Sunburst, Mint Green, or Cream.

As you will see and hear from the video, there are a surprising range of subtle tone variations are available from the single split pick up and single tone control.

The BVB351 is nicely balanced and very comfortable to play, and we think it offers great versatility and excellent value for money.

