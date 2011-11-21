5 legendary Warwick players and their signature basses
Bootsy Collins
Warwick is one of the biggest names in the bass world, and across the following pages, we profile five of the company's most iconic signature artists and their instruments.
The instrument prices quoted are from the current Warwick catalogue and offer the cheapest options where applicable, so these represent their minimum prices. Kicking things off, here's one of the funkiest men on the planet...
Few bass players are more flamboyant in style and technique than the legendary Bootsy Collins who first became noticed during his time with James Brown in the 1960s.
As the master of funk he’s played with Parliament and Funkadelic and more recently with Fatboy Slim as well as having a solo career. His German-made Warwick Signature Infinity bass is known as the Black Star or Orange Star depending on your choice. It stands out but is very tastefully done.
Bootsy Collins Artist Series
Active pickups, 4-string, Bootsy Collins Black Graphic £1546
Jack Bruce
During his time with Cream in the sixties, Jack’s inventive riffs and unique playing style helped to elevate bass improvisation to a new level.
His association with the Warwick Thumb Fretless caused much interest and led to the Jack Bruce Signature model, a modified fretless 4-string Thumb Bass with MEC active pickups and LED position markers on the side of the neck.
Jack Bruce Signature (Thumb NT)
Thumb Bass, 4-string, fretted or fretless £5113
Jonas Hellborg
Swedish session bassist Hellborg has performed with many bands including the Mahavishnu Orchestra and Ginger Baker.
He’s helped design Warwick bass amplification and his recent Hellborg Signature Bass is an unusual archtop with a double cutaway and an 18-volt active circuit. It’s basically a solid body although it appears to be acoustic.
Jonas Hellborg Bass
4-string, Satin Natural finish or Nirvana Black £6047
Stuart Zender
Stuart Zender is best known and loved for his highly funky style during his time with Jamiroquai, the band he he joined in 1993.
Although often found in the producer's chair these days, he’s been playing with Mark Ronson since 2006 sporting his signature Warwick Zender bass (pictured).
Stuart Zender Artist Series
Active pickups, 4-string, Black High Polish £1,340
Adam Clayton
During his long career with U2 Adam has used a variety of basses from the classic to the quirky but his Warwick Adam Clayton Reverso Signature bass is something very special indeed.
With a stretched body and a Buzzard-style neck and headstock it definitely falls into this quirky category.
Adam Clayton Artist Series
Active pickups, 4-string, Gold Metallic £1,545