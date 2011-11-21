5 legendary Warwick players and their signature basses

Warwick is one of the biggest names in the bass world, and across the following pages, we profile five of the company's most iconic signature artists and their instruments.

The instrument prices quoted are from the current Warwick catalogue and offer the cheapest options where applicable, so these represent their minimum prices. Kicking things off, here's one of the funkiest men on the planet...

Bootsy Collins

Few bass players are more flamboyant in style and technique than the legendary Bootsy Collins who first became noticed during his time with James Brown in the 1960s.

As the master of funk he’s played with Parliament and Funkadelic and more recently with Fatboy Slim as well as having a solo career. His German-made Warwick Signature Infinity bass is known as the Black Star or Orange Star depending on your choice. It stands out but is very tastefully done.



Bootsy Collins Artist Series

Active pickups, 4-string, Bootsy Collins Black Graphic £1546