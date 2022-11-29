Band-Maid's new video for their instrumental track From Now On brings their sublime musicianship to the fore

By Rob Laing
It's taken from this year's Unleash mini album

(Image credit: Takashi Ikemura)

If you're unfamiliar with Japan's Band-Maid, From Now On is a great opportunity to get acquainted with their musical prowess. A rare instrumental, and the lead track from this year's Unleash eight-track mini album EP, it showcases a band who deliver an addictive blend of technicality with melodic dynamics every time.

The original lineup of vocalist Saiki Atsumi, guitarist/vocalist Miku Kobato, lead guitarist Kanami Tōno, bassist Misa, and drummer Akane Hirose has remained through their seven full-length studio albums and two EPs to date.

The band are currently finishing off a US tour that concludes at the House Of Blues in Chicago on December 1. 

Find out more at bandmaid-tokyo (opens in new tab)

Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 