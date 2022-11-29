Band-Maid's new video for their instrumental track From Now On brings their sublime musicianship to the fore

If you're unfamiliar with Japan's Band-Maid, From Now On is a great opportunity to get acquainted with their musical prowess. A rare instrumental, and the lead track from this year's Unleash eight-track mini album EP, it showcases a band who deliver an addictive blend of technicality with melodic dynamics every time.

The original lineup of vocalist Saiki Atsumi, guitarist/vocalist Miku Kobato, lead guitarist Kanami Tōno, bassist Misa, and drummer Akane Hirose has remained through their seven full-length studio albums and two EPs to date.

The band are currently finishing off a US tour that concludes at the House Of Blues in Chicago on December 1.

Find out more at bandmaid-tokyo (opens in new tab)