Bag a slew of studio staples, as all Waves plugins slashed to only $29.99 ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day falls on Monday, 30 May, and as we edge ever closer to that date, we're seeing the Memorial Day sales ramp up - with the latest offering being aimed squarely at home producers and recording fanatics. Plugin powerhouse, Waves, has just dropped the price of all their plugins to $29.99 (opens in new tab) and better yet, if you buy two, you'll bag another two completely free! So, whether you're just getting into home recording or you need a little dusting of magic to get your mix radio-ready, now's the time to check out what's on offer.

Waves are one of the biggest names in audio production, with their state-of-the-art plugins helping shape everything from the sound of hit records to Oscar-winning film scores, so you are guaranteed to find a plugin here that will take your tracks to the next level. A few of our favourites include classic emulations such as the J37 Tape plugin (opens in new tab) and SSL G-Master Buss Compressor (opens in new tab), as well as the insanely powerful - and intuitive - Waves Tune (opens in new tab) which will ensure you have perfect vocals every time.

(opens in new tab) Buy Waves plugins for $29.99, plus FREE plugins! (opens in new tab)

All Waves plugins are currently $29.99 each. What's more, purchase two plugins and you'll bag yourself an extra two for free! Well, we guess you have no excuses for bad mixes anymore.

But wait, there's more on offer! Waves have also dropped the price of their beloved bundle packages (opens in new tab). These collections deliver a vast array of music production tools, and you can now bag 50% off the likes of the ever-popular Horizon (opens in new tab), Studio Classics Collection (opens in new tab) and Chris Lord-Alge Signature Series (opens in new tab) by entering code BUNDLE50 at the checkout.

This promo runs through to the end of Memorial Day itself, Monday, May 30, so take advantage while you can.

