BackBeat is a wearable subwoofer for bassists

Bassists who struggle to hear themselves onstage may have just found their saviour in a new accessory dubbed the BackBeat - a wearable subwoofer that allows bass guitarists to feel their playing.

The BackBeat clips to a guitar strap, and by plugging an instrument into the input, the BackBeat generates vibrations that provide instant feedback on your playing.

Bass signal can then be sent to an amp via a signal output, while a headphones output and aux in are also onboard, as well as a rumble control, headphone control and on/off switch.

The unit features an internal lithium-ion battery, or can be used plugged into the wall.

BackBeat was designed by The Bedfords bassist Yerko Sepulveda, and already has a big fan in Mr Victor Wooten, who you can see waxing lyrical about the product in the video above.

The BackBeat is available now on Kickstarter for $299 (approx £210).