Audiority Tube Modulator packs vintage modulation processors into a plugin

If vintage modulation processors are your thing, Audiority thinks it can cater to your predilection with Tube Modulator. This includes a panner, a rotary speaker and wide stereo ‘wow and flutter’ simulators, and is based on everything from ‘50s tube bias tremolo circuits to ‘60s psychedelic vibe pedals.

The plugin also features a wide XY scope that displays the current amplitude and spatial position modulation and provides instant feedback on your current settings.

Tube Modulator is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats from the Audiority website. The regular price is €25, but it’s currently being offered for €28, and you can download a demo.