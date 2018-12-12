Arturia’s new Pigments plugin synth promises to innovate rather than emulate

Up until now, Arturia’s software focus has been on emulations of classic synths and other instruments, but Pigments is different. An original plugin, the company says that this is “the ultimate software synth” and that it will “change the way you make music”. Big talk, then.

Pigments is said to be extremely powerful but also highly intuitive. There’s a twin audio engine that enables you to mix virtual analogue and wavetable oscillators - wavetables can be morphed and you can import your own. Arturia says that it’s taken a different approach to modulation, making it both easy and fun to breathe life into your sounds.

Sound designers will appreciate the three envelopes, three LFOs and three function generators. You can take a sonic step into the unknown with the Turing probability generator, while the two filters cover both classic analogue and contemporary bases. A good selection of effects is included, too.

This might be a new instrument, but Arturia says that it’s drawn on all of its analogue modelling experience and past research, and that, in a way, Pigments is the culmination of 20 years of work. You can try it for free until 10 January 2019, after which it’ll go on sale priced at €199. However, if you buy it during the trial period you can have it for €149.

Pigments will run standalone and in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac. Find out more on the Arturia website.

Arturia Pigments features