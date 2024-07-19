Are you getting the best out of your guitar-picking hand? You might be using it wrong

It's very, very easy to fall into habits as guitar players. Some of these give us the individuality as players that should always be celebrated, others might be bad habits holding us back. It's always good to take a moment and question if we're doing fundamental things as well as we could – because they might unlock a whole new level of playing to us.

Picking motion and our picking hand position is a big one – it's so fundamental that you may even wonder why our friends at the Gibson Gazette would bother highlighting it, but it raises a very important point, especially for beginners. Where your picking motion comes from is everything.

Guitar Picking Motion & Hand Position - YouTube Watch On

A lot of it is in the wrist, as this Gibson app video above highlights. Check it out above and find out more about the Gibson app's lesson on the Apple App Store and Google Play.