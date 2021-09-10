More

Apple is using Shazam to identify and pay rights holders within DJ mixes on Apple Music

Will it lead to fairer distribution of royalties, though?

Identifying and paying rights holders within DJ mixes has traditionally been a bit of a problem for streaming services, but Apple seems to think that it’s cracked it.

Thanks to Shazam tech, it’s said that Apple Music will now be able to identify and compensate everyone who was involved in the creation of a mix, including both the DJ and the artists responsible for the included songs.

To mark this new development, Studio K7!’s DJ Kicks series of mixes will start coming to Apple Music from Friday. These will join the thousands of mixes that are already on the service.

Some questions remain - how will the royalties be divided up, for example, and, ultimately, will artists and DJs feel like they’re being fairly paid for their work? 

You can check out the range of available DJ mixes on a dedicated Apple Music page.

