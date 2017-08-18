Andy Timmons talks shedding shred, a lifetime learning and his unreleased surf record

What aspects of pure technique do you find most empowering to explore?

“I took a lesson with Frank Gambale a couple of years ago. We’ve known each other on and off for years and we’ve played together at a NAMM show. He came out to see me when we were playing in LA and I said, ‘Can we get together tomorrow? I’d love to just play and ask you some questions.’

“He was very kind, we had a great time hanging at his place. I videoed him giving me some really nice exercises on the way he picks. I’ll never be able to do it - it’s just so different to the way I pick, but I love it and would like to get little bits of that. I’ve been trying to get into the theatre of instructional videos over the last couple of years, after getting back into teaching and finding that I really enjoy it.

“I love sitting with players and seeing where they’re at and supporting what they’re doing, but then I’ll also giving them some stuff that they could work on for the rest of their lives. It’s stuff that we all need to do: it’s time and just the basic connection with the string on the fingerboard.

“I find that the players that I gravitated to naturally - I’m thinking about Metheny, Lukather or Stevie Ray, Hendrix, Robben Ford, Carlton - there’s such command of time. Or Eric Gales - I call him ‘my favourite player under 50’ - he has such command of time. He can play with it and really float with the time without there being any doubt where the feel and the groove is and it’s a beautiful thing.”

What about guitars? What are you using at present?

“I have my old prototype [Ibanez] AT100, which is still my main guitar, and then there’s a white guitar with a rosewood ’board, which is essentially a rosewood version of my signature guitar. I just wanted a guitar that looked like Jeff Beck’s Wired Strat. But that has got a cool tone to it, the rosewood obviously changes some things up. There’s a T-style guitar they make called the Talman that really sounds great. They made the Talmans during the 90s and they didn’t take off.

“Now they’ve reintroduced the line, redesigned some things and the one with the Tele pickups really sounds great. I’ve got an old ’68 Tele that I use in the studio quite a bit, but I don’t want to take that on the road. So that Talman really does a brilliant job of covering that tone.

“I’ve got a ‘65 Strat that was refinished, which made it somewhat affordable. There were some tunes on the new record that were done with vintage Strats, and because it’s a refin I can take it on the road. Sometimes you need that nice, vintage tone, y’know?”

You seem to like to get a fairly penetrating, projecting sound from the Mesa/Boogie Lone Star, but with a little flattering compression and sustain from the pedals. Would you say that’s true?

“Yes, I started off using that amp as a dual channel and I loved the lead sound - and still do - but I gravitated more to using the clean front end and pedals. Once I got that [The AT] JHS pedal, that was the lead tone I’ve been looking for as far as a live, very consistent tone. And I felt, even though I love the lead channel of the Lone Star, I had a little more articulation and control running that pedal into the clean channel. I need a very quick amp; I like a quick response and so that amp is kind of nice and in the middle, but that helped me get a little less sag.”