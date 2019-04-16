Andrew Davie of Bear’s Den: the 10 records that changed my life

It’s appropriate, given their moniker, that in recent years London guitar/electronic duo Bear’s Den have carved out a corner of their home city for themselves and their ever-expanding gear haul.

Christened Josiah Booth Studios, it became the birthplace of new album So That You Might Hear Me - a record full of aural intricacies, synth experimentation and literary references that could only have been born out of a period of relative seclusion in the band’s newfound home.

“When we arrived and got it, it had these bright blue carpets and bright red walls and it was a bit gross and we couldn’t really deal with it,” explains frontman Andrew Davie.

“We immediately decided to paint the walls, and in the process of painting the walls, we peeled back all this sort of wallpaper and stuff and it revealed this amazing memorial plaque to the organist for the church that the studio was in: ‘In memory of Josiah Booth’. We were just like, ‘Well, you know, we haven’t really thought of a name, so let’s just call it Josiah Booth Studios.’”

The space has proved creatively fertile. So, while most of the recording was recorded in Seattle with indie production god Phil Ek (alongside engineer Garrett Reynolds), the fact that So That You Might Hear Me shows a significantly expanded range of sounds and ideas is thanks in no small part to a heap of new electronic gear vying for attention in their studio space.

“I play a 1974 Guild Starfire, which I love,” explains Andrew, when we ask him about his favourite gear.

“And Kev [Jones] has got an unbelievably beautiful Les Paul. In terms of amps, we have this weird Silvertone amp that’s really old and beaten-up but sounds amazing and a really nice AC30. I also have a 1965 Guild M20 acoustic, which is a really beautiful little guitar, sort of a parlour almost.

“Then on the more synth-y end of the spectrum, we got a [DSI] Prophet 6 recently. That’s getting a lot of love, and then I messed around a lot with [Teenage Engineering] OP1s and [Critter & Guitari] Organelles, a TR808 Drum machine. Basically, I wouldn’t say there’s a blueprint…”

The new album, due 26 April, will surely have a significant role to play in the Bear’s Den story, but for now Andrew has a grander purpose: to take us on a tour of 10 records that have shaped his life. A grand title, a big scheme… Andrew surmises it best: “Yeah… scary.”