And So I Watch You From Afar: these are the 10 guitarists that blew our minds

When they burst on the scene with their debut self-titled record, And So I Watch You From Afar were a revelation.

Frenetic math-rock influenced punk instrumentals with titles like Set Guitars To Kill, Start A Band and Don't Waste Time Doing Things You Hate were a wake-up call for the post-rock genre, and the band rode high on their unique sound.

Their fifth album, The Endless Shimmering, boasts some of their most grandiose, powerful riffing yet, so ahead of a summer tour of the UK and Ireland, we caught up with guitarists Rory Friers and Niall Kennedy to find out who their favourite players are, in no particular order...

