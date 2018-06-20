Analogue Solutions officially releases a Eurorack version of its Treadstone synth

Analogue Solutions has announced the release of its Treadstone synth in Eurorack form, originally teased at this year’s Superbooth show in Berlin.

The latest in the SynthBlocks line, which also includes Dr Strangelove and Mr Hyde sound processors, has ditched the case and PSU in favour of a 21HP faceplate.

The module is pre-patched, but does provide a large selection of patch sockets to re-patch within itself for alternative sounds, or to incorporate into an existing modular setup.

For the space conscious the unit is rather shallow at only 30mm deep, so also ideal for many slim skiff cases.

Treadstone features

VCO with pulse width and Sub Osc

24db SSM low pass filter

LFO

VCA

EG

Digital echo

MIDI to CV converter

Multiple patch sockets