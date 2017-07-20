Amptweaker reveals TightFuzz and BluesFuzz Jr guitar and bass pedals

Amptweaker has unveiled Jr versions of its TightFuzz and BluesFuzz pedals, in both guitar and bass incarnations.

Each pedal offers a wealth of tonal options, including a fat/normal/tight attack switch, as well as tone, volume and fuzz controls.

The TightFuzz serves up a choice of germanium and silicon transistor, as well as a 60s/70s/now EQ/gain switch. The BluesFuzz, meanwhile, features a boost switch and mid EQ.

Bass versions of each pedal offer a dry low knob to blend clean tone with distortion.

All pedals run on 9V to 18V batteries or supplies and offer true bypass switching.

The TightFuzz Jr and BluesFuzz Jr ($170) and Bass TightFuzz Jr and Bass BlueFuzz Jr ($180) are available now from Amptweaker, and will land in Europe/UK later this year.