All of Moog’s iOS synth apps are currently free: get the Minimoog, Model 15, Animoog and Filtatron for nothing

We don’t know why it’s happening, or for how long, but Moog has just made all of its iOS apps - Model 15 , Minimoog Model D , Animoog and Filtatron - available for free.

This is quite some offer, particularly when you consider that the Model 15 usually retails for $30/£29, the Minimoog Model D regularly goes for $15/£15, Animoog is $20/£20, and Filtatron costs $5/£5.

There’s a further bonus for some Mac owners, too; Model 15 also runs as an AUv3 plugin in Logic, GarageBand and Mainstage , though only if you have macOS Big Sur.

Moog hasn’t explained why the apps are currently free, or how long they will remain so, so our advice would be to go and download any that you’re missing right away.