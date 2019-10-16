AKG’s Lyra is a multimode USB microphone that offers “ultra-HD” sound

AKG says that Lyra isn’t just a USB microphone - it’s an “ultra-HD multimode” USB microphone.

This is capable of recording audio of 24-bit/192kHz quality, and features a four-capsule array. There are also four recording modes: Front, Front & Back, Tight Stereo and Wide Stereo.

The headphone output offers zero-latency monitoring, and there are controls for headphone volume and gain. Lyra has an internal shockmount and built-in sound diffuser, and an integrated (but removable) desktop stand.

Lyra offers plug-n-play performance and is designed for muscians, podcasters, video creators and more. It’ll be released in November priced at $149.