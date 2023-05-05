Superbooth 23: AJH Synth’s MiniMod Keyz looks like a Minimoog for the Eurorack generation

This modular Model D-style synth is far more than a clone

AJH Synth MiniMod Keyz
(Image credit: AJH Synth)

Superbooth 23: AJH Synth has come up with the nifty idea of combining a selection of its MiniMod modules with the Cre8audio Niftykeyz controller keyboard to create a self-contained synth inspired by the Minimoog.

With its walnut end cheeks, the so-called MiniMod Keyz certainly has the look of a Model D, but the truth is that it’s actually considerably more powerful.

It offers three VCOs, two shaped sine sub bass generators, a classic 24dB vintage ladder filter, 6dB and 12dB high-pass VCF, dual cascaded VCA, dual contour generators, a glide noise module, a ring modulator, tap tempo VC-LFO and a second multi-function modulation LFO. Phew.

And then there’s that 49-note synth action keyboard, which gives you CV outputs for both velocity and aftertouch. There’s also a five-mode arpeggiator, a two-mode modulation wheel, aftertouch and expression pedal smoothing and an autochord function.

And, of course, this being a Eurorack synth, you also have the option of expanding the MiniMod Keyz with additional modules.

Find out more on the AJH Synth (opens in new tab) website. The MiniMod Keyz costs £2,795.

