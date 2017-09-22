Ahoy there! The Hog Shed Monster synth can be controlled using Sonar sensors

A new synthesizer/sequencer has been released on Etsy called the Hog Shed Monster - and it’s controlled by Sonar sensors.

Sure, there are plenty of handmade synths out there, but the whole Sonar control thing is a new one on us.

Rocking a rather rustic aesthetic, the Hog Shed, encased within a finely-crafted wooden enclosure, is a 4-voice polyphonic wavetable synthesizer.

The sonar sensors will detect any object placed in front of them and adjust the pitch of the selected voice. Objects moving closer to the sensors will cause the pitch to decrease, while moving away will increase the pitch.

Adorning the top of the compact instrument is a rotary dial that enables you to control the sequencer, from the number of steps to step length, and to make other settings.

The dial itself also acts a push-button control for selecting new parameters and stop/starting sequences.

Four LEDs adorn the side of the unit and provide visual feedback on settings and parameters.

The hand-crafted digital synth is available for sale on Etsy for £106.76, plus £19.07 shipping to the UK.

Hog Shed Monster specifications