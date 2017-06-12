Aguilar releases ultra-lightweight, 700-watt AG700 bass amp head

Bass amp supremo Aguilar has dropped its latest head, the AG700, which delivers a 700-watt output from a 2.22kg enclosure.

Compatible with four and eight-ohm cabinets, the AG700 promises the dynamic range, clarity and fast transient response of the AG500, but adds increased low-end power and greater headroom.

A host of EQ options are included, including treble, high mid, low mid and bass, as well as deep and bright buttons.

Elsewhere, the head packs a series effects loop, which can add up to 6dB of additional gain, while universal mains power means no international voltage-switching hassles.

The AG700 is available now for £1,169 - head over to Aguilar for more info.