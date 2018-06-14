Aged 16 or under? Rob Chapman wants to see your Young Guitarist of the Year entry

We recently announced that, alongside Bullet For My Valentine guitarist Matt Tuck and Best New Guitarist of 2017 Chris Buck, Dorje guitarist and Chapman Guitars maestro Rob Chapman has been lined up to judge our massive Young Guitarist of the Year 2018 competition.

If you’re 16 or under and think you have what it takes to impress our judges and bag the Young Guitarist of the Year crown, take a look at this video message from Rob, which includes some useful advice on how to approach your entry video. Think you're ready to rock? Submit your entry using the form below.

Enter the competition here!

6 tips for success

1. We need to see you play! No promo-style band videos please.

2. Keep it tight. Get to the point fast. Our experts are begging to be impressed so 15 minutes of noodling won’t make the grade.

3. Keep it musical. We’re all for fretboard madness and next-level sonics but not at the price of trusty musicality and genuine mastery of multiple techniques.

4. Make it impressive. Go for it. We want to see the full breadth of your skills in as tight a playing package as possible.

5. Just your best video please! Our experts are busy. Don’t make us wade through multiple entries where one would do.

6. Want to enter all three categories? ‘Guitarist’, ‘Young Guitarist’ and ‘Acoustic’ Guitarist of the Year? Yeah! Go for it.

Rules

1. All entries must be via videos uploaded to YouTube and submitted through the entry form above.

2. Young Guitarist of the Year entrants must be 16 or under on 29 September 2018.

3. Entries must be received by 23.59 (BST) on 2 July 2018.

4. Don’t call us - we’ll call you if we like what you’re doing.

5. You need to be okay with us sharing your video to our wider online audience, appearing in the magazine and playing live on stage at the UK Guitar Show in London on 29 September.

6. As ever, the judge’s decision – picking our finalists and our eventual winner – is final.