NAMM 2014: Yamaha reveals new acoustic models

NAMM 2014: Yamaha has unveiled new acoustic models for 2014, including an update of the ever-popular L Series.

The L Series has been given a complete overhaul, with a redesigned bracing pattern, Yamaha's Acoustic Resonance Enhancement treatment, new neck profiles, lower string action and wider spring spacings, as well as under-saddle piezo pickups and models with mahogany back and sides.

Aside from the new L Series updates, models making their debut at NAMM also include the NCX700C, NTX700C and NTX700CBS in the NX Series and the limited edition A1FM and AC1FM.

