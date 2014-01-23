NAMM 2014: Yamaha reveals new acoustic models
NAMM 2014: Yamaha reveals new acoustic models
NAMM 2014: Yamaha has unveiled new acoustic models for 2014, including an update of the ever-popular L Series.
The L Series has been given a complete overhaul, with a redesigned bracing pattern, Yamaha's Acoustic Resonance Enhancement treatment, new neck profiles, lower string action and wider spring spacings, as well as under-saddle piezo pickups and models with mahogany back and sides.
Aside from the new L Series updates, models making their debut at NAMM also include the NCX700C, NTX700C and NTX700CBS in the NX Series and the limited edition A1FM and AC1FM.
Click through our gallery for more information and specs on the new models.
For more information visit the official Yamaha website.
Limited Edition A Series
Yamaha A1FM and AC1FM press releases
Yamaha’s A Series guitars were launched three years ago with great success at the 2011 NAMM show. A combination of stylish looks, credible acoustic tone and pre-amps that continue to lead the market made sure that these guitars were an instant hit.
During the A Series short life time two limited editions have already made their way into the market place with ease, most recently an already sought after Koa model. Naturally this year and in keeping with tradition A1 and AC1 get themselves, a very pleasing on the eye, Flamed Maple back and sides limited edition option.
A1FM and AC1FM continue to feature all the A1 Series guitar benefits, solid Sitka spruce top, rounded tapered neck, all wood binding and one of the best piezo systems money can buy.
L Series update
Yamaha L Series press release
The L Series has been with us for 40 years, a revered line of handcrafted acoustic guitars known for their tonal quality, fine tone woods and impeccable workmanship, now features several new innovations that deliver classic quality, value and a genuine redesign befitting of a 40th anniversary.
A ground up redesign Yamaha’s guitar team took two years to develop the new L series features. For example identifying modern trends, how an Acoustic Guitar should perform in a mix as well as solo player requirements tonally and technically.
Therefore, all new models continue to feature solid Engelmann spruce tops however they are now newly treated with A.R.E. (Acoustic Resonance Enhancement), an original wood reforming technology developed by Yamaha. Instruments made with this technology produce a tonal richness that can only be found in a vintage instrument that has been played for many years. A. R. E. treatment provides outstanding tonal balance and eliminates the harsh edge common with younger guitars.
Significantly, the guitars have a redesigned bracing pattern, introducing a lower bracing height and shape that improves the vibration of the top board and tonal transference throughout the guitar, creating a balanced low end, a crisp top end and an increase in volume, characteristics in keeping with current market demands.
Improvements to the feel of the neck on the guitars, makes the L series immediately comfortable to play. Refining the neck profile, all the models now have a five-ply design and the L series has a lower string action and wider string spacing.
In a first for the complete range of L Series, these models come with an unobtrusive passive under-saddle piezo pick up for live applications that does not affect the unplugged sound or detract from the guitar’s gorgeous finishes. Yamaha added this almost invisible and simple-to-use feature that expands each guitar’s capabilities.
Previously available with Rosewood back and sides only, the new L Series now offers models with Mahogany back and sides in addition to the Rosewood models to meet the market demand for both popular choices.