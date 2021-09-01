Paul Reed Smith shows you how to get Jimi Hendrix's Machine Gun tone

We know Paul Reed Smith the guitar company titan but we don't get to see him as a guitarist as much. The Paul Reed Smith Band have been covering the Jimi Hendrix classic Machine Gun for a while now and he even covered it solo recently on the brand's social media. Now he's responded to player requests to reveal his signal chain for capturing the song's tone.

As Paul admits, he's studied it for years and "there's a lot of little nuances" so the video above gets into the Uni-Vibe, the PRS HX amp we previously reported on, Silver Sky electric guitar, mics and much more.