Sometimes learning guitar is about making mistakes – and this video from The Art Of Guitar's Mike G is a great example. In focussing on the bad bends and vibrato fails a player needs to avoid in his example of playing David Gilmour's Mother solo from Pink Floyd's 1977 album Animals, you can actually learn a lot about the subtleties required.

