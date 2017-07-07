8 of the best single-channel guitar amps for pedals

In this - arguably the second golden age of guitar amplification - it seems practically every guitar-related whim is catered for. However, there are still some folk who prefer the unadulterated simplicity of a single-channel approach.

This concept in itself presents an array of alternatives: should you plug in, turn it up until it saturates and ride the volume pot all night with your Matchless? Set your Vox or Bluesbreaker combo to the break-up point and feed it a select few dirt pedals to goose the front end?

Read more: Fender American Performer Stratocaster HSS

Maybe you’d prefer to opt for the ultra-high-headroom method - using a high wattage, KT88 equipped platform and sculpting your sound with the myriad pedal preamps and multi-delays available these days? Perhaps even control it all from a bypass-looper for a fully programmable setup?

There’s something wonderfully reassuring about looking back at your amp and seeing a only basic tone stack and volume layout

All these approaches have their pros and cons, but whatever your choice, the single-channel experience can be a supremely liberating one. There’s something wonderfully reassuring about looking back at your amp and seeing a only basic tone stack and volume layout.

If you’re a pedal guy, you can build a ’board that works fairly uniformly with nearly any clean amp - a big plus when using foreign backline at studios, rehearsal rooms and festival stages. And unlike multi-channel amp users, you can opt to change just a single pedal - rather than the entire amp - when you tire of your main gain sound!

So, here, we’ll take a look at some amplifiers that delight with their sheer simplicity.

Don Stick and Sam Wilcock are both London-based session players and write for Bands for Hire.

Looking for more amp-buying advice? Also try…

10 of the best multi-channel guitar amp heads

The best guitar amps under £1,000/$1,300