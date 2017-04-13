6 boundary-pushing guitar bodies

Unveiled by Ulrich Teuffel in 1995, the Birdfish is as much a piece of art as it is a guitar.

“My original idea was to build a guitar constructed so the fundamental elements, the tonewoods and the pickups, are put together in a modular fashion. This design not only allows unlimited tonal possibilities, but also results in a very lively, percussive tone,” he said.

The complex construction involves aluminium, maple and alder ‘tonebars’, while the pickups are easily movable and interchangeable - with a choice of five types offered. A MIDI version includes a piezo acoustic bridge and MIDI control box.