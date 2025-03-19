"Before we even get to the studio, we can sketch out melodies and hooks": Splice brings recording functionality to its AI-powered, sample-stacking mobile app

Start Recording in Splice Mobile - Voice to Verse Anywhere - YouTube Watch On

Sample platform Splice has launched an update to its mobile app that lets songwriters and producers record vocal ideas over tracks sketched out using its AI-powered Stacks feature.

Stacks can be used to generate track ideas by layering samples from Splice's library. Pick a genre, and the app will instantly create a Stack that layers multiple samples in that genre that share the same key and tempo; these can then be mixed, muted or swapped out for new samples from Splice's library, while the global key and tempo can be adjusted across the whole Stack.

Splice Mic lets app users record over ideas generated using Stacks, and it'll even analyse the vocal recording to find additional samples that match it harmonically. After recording a loop of up to one minute in length, users can then trim it using the app's audio editor before snapping it to the beat grid.

If they're not happy with the results, they can pick a new genre and Splice will select new samples to work alongside the vocal take. Multiple takes can be layered together, with a maximum of eight layers in a Stack. Finished ideas can then be exported as mixes, stems or Ableton projects to be polished in a DAW later.

READ MORE (Image credit: Splice) Give Splice one of your own loops and it will now use AI to find a compatible stack of sounds to go with it

“The phone is already a huge part of music making," says Splice's SVP of Content Kenny Ochoa. "About 1 million users have made more than 28 million stacks so far, and now songwriters and producers can record vocal ideas over stacks of samples. They can experiment with vocal, lyric, and genre and have even more control over their creative vision. and now those stacks can be merged with vocals”.

To celebrate the launch of Splice Mic, the company invited two opposing teams of songwriters and producers to create tracks in 60 seconds using Splice's mobile app. You can watch that video below.

"We got the team together to see who could start the best new Stacks," said artist and producer Leland.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"These creative tools are fun to use, and the results take songwriters so much deeper into the finished process. Before we even get to the studio, we can sketch out melodies and even hooks. This is so valuable to our community".

Find out more on Splice's website.