"I turned on the faucet in my kitchen and I said, 'this is basically Spotify'… the water just keeps going on indefinitely": Rick Beato thinks streaming has "devalued" music

News
By
published

Beato made the point in a recent interview with Rick Rubin for the producer's Tetragrammaton podcast

Rick Beato - YouTube Rick Beato - YouTube
Watch On

Spotify gets a pretty bad rap these days: whether it's drawing criticism for paying out inadequate royalties to artists, creating fake artists to avoid paying royalties altogether, or belittling the effort that artists put into making music, it seems that the streaming giant can't quite catch a break.

YouTuber, producer and musician Rick Beato has levelled yet another accusation at the increasingly unpopular platform - and streaming services as a whole - in a recent interview with Rick Rubin for the Tetragrammaton podcast, arguing that streaming has "devalued" music by making it "too easy to obtain".

After the bearded superproducer asked Beato how he thinks that streaming has changed the way people relate to music, Beato argues that "the availability of having anything at your fingertips" has devalued music, comparing the experience of streaming to "going out, buying records and having a physical representation of someone's art". "It's a completely different experience," he adds.

"Maybe I had a Jimi Hendrix record that my friend didn't have, but he had a Beatles record that I didn't have, and we would trade the things, or we would go over and make a cassette copy, or whatever you would do. You would literally carry the record over to someone's house.

"Now, people listen to music on their phone and everything is available to you there, between Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube, you pretty much have everything that's ever been recorded. It's hard to wrap your head around."

To illustrate the point, Beato references a video on his channel titled The Real Reason Why Music Is Getting Worse, in which he compares the ceaseless flow of new music uploaded to Spotify - more than 100,000 songs a day - to the stream of water coming out of his kitchen tap, ultimately making the case that music is becoming too easy for listeners to consume.

"I turned on the faucet in my kitchen and I said, 'this is basically Spotify'. The water just keeps going and keeps going indefinitely, and at any point you can interrupt the stream. I put a glass in there and said, 'this could be Led Zeppelin's entire catalogue, right here in this glass'. [...] It's too available; it's too easy to obtain."

While the convenience and accessibility of music streaming has undoubtedly made listeners' lives easier, Beato is touching on a sentiment here that's shared by a growing number of music fans dissatisfied with streaming that are returning to physical media and driving a resurgence of vinyl, tapes and CDs.

This isn't the first time Beato has taken issue with modern technology; back in 2023, he claimed that Auto-Tune had "destroyed" popular music. It seems that Beato isn't entirely averse to technological progress, however: when asked by Rubin to name the technological innovations that have excited him in recent years, Beato praises AI stem separation tool LALAL.ai, revealing that he uses it "all the time".

Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming sharing
SoundCloud algorithm

“We hear you, and I swear we’re working on it”: SoundCloud responds to online criticism that its compression algorithm is ‘destroying transients’
Lola Young

“Even 300 million streams don’t guarantee a sustainable career”: How Lola Young built on the viral success of Messy - and what musicians can learn from her journey
Doja Cat, Raye and Lisa at the Oscars

“The nerves got to me and a bitch hit some flats”: Doja Cat reflects on her James Bond Oscars performance alongside Raye and Lisa
See more latest
Most Popular
Doja Cat, Raye and Lisa at the Oscars
“The nerves got to me and a bitch hit some flats”: Doja Cat reflects on her James Bond Oscars performance alongside Raye and Lisa
Dolly Parton
“The thing I remember most was all the musicians when I came up with the little guitar lick, saying: 'Damn, that’s so good. That’s the coolest little lick’”: How Dolly Parton created a country classic later covered by The White Stripes, Beyoncé and more
Dolly Parton
"Don't take my man": Dolly Parton’s husband-stealing, walk-out classic Jolene was inspired by her recently departed partner
Van Halen in 1978
Watch: Van Halen as you've never seen them before! Amazing live and backstage footage leaked online
Diane Warren
“I'm the Terminator of the Oscars... I’m coming back. You can’t get rid of me”: Songwriter Diane Warren just DIDN’T win Best Original Song Oscar for a record-equalling 16th time
Lemmy Kilmister
"Motorhead are the hardest, loudest band in the world – why wouldn't you make those your heroes?”: An 8ft bronze of Lemmy from Motorhead is about to tower over Stoke-on-Trent
iOS chill
Stressed? In a panic? Need ambient music in a hurry? Apple’s iOS 18.4 has got an app for that
105 year old raver
“I get up on the floor and have a bit of a twirl round, and I love it”: Meet Hilda Jackson – the 105 year old raver
Cableguys PanCake
Perfect for pancake day – grab a free PanCake auto-panning plugin courtesy of Cableguys
Claudio Sanchez
“There’s a tape delay on one song - Van Halen used it on Eruption”: The weird old gear inside the new album by Coheed And Cambria