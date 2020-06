True to his word, guitar virtuoso Eric Johnson has been diligently filming more of his weekly guitar mini lessons in an appeal for charity donations to food banks (feedingamerica.org in the US), and these tutorials are proving to be wonderfully insightful windows into his unique approaches.

The latest installments cover picking technique, the pentatonic scale (above) and using space in your playing. So tips on three areas all players can benefit from!

Eric Johnson picking lesson

Eric Johnson using space in your playing lesson