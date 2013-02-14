What strings do you use, Alex Machacek?

Each issue GT asks a great guitarist all those little questions you really do want the answers to. This month fusion guitarist Alex Machacek replies.

Do you have a type of pick that you can't live without?

Dunlop 2.0mm Gator Grip. Why? That's the only pick I use...

If you had to give up all your pedals but three, what would they be?

Robert Keeley compressor, X-otic BB Preamp, and Line 6 DL-4. This is basically my pedalboard.

Do you play another instrument well enough to be in a band?

Drums - but the band shouldn't be too good...

If a music chart were put in front of you, could you read it?

Yes.

Do you think guitar cables really make a difference? What make are yours?

I never did any serious A/B testing, so I wouldn't know. I use Planet Waves cables - they are very reliable.

Is there anyone's playing (past or present) that you're slightly jealous of?

Gary Husband on piano! Besides being a great drummer he is one of my favourite piano players. And yes, I am jealous that he is so good at both instruments!

Your house/studio is burning down: which guitar do you salvage?

A custom made Bill DeLap - which is my main guitar and I haven't played any other guitar yet that comes even close.

What's your favourite amp and how do you set it?

I don't have a favourite amp yet. Usually I tame the high end and turn up the mids a tiny bit.

What kind of action do you have on your guitars?

As low as possible without any buzzing noise.

What guitar strings do you use?

D'addario 10's.