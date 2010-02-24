Jeff Beck - his new album!

Yesterday, Guitar Techniques received a promo of Jeff Beck's new album - Emotion and Commotion. Track listing is as follows:

1. Corpus Christi Carol

2. Hammerhead

3. Never Alone

4. Somewhere Over The Rainbow

5. I Put A Spell On You (featuring Joss Stone)

6. Serene

7. Lilac Wine (featuring Imelda May)

8. Nessun Dorma

9. There's No Other Me (featuring Joss Stone)

10. Elegy For Dunkirk (featuring Olivia Safe)

We're glad to say it is astoundingly good with Jeff playing as well as ever. If you're a fan of his Where Were You/Nadia style of whammy bar bends, harmonics, volume swells etc you'll love what he does on Corpus Christi Carol, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Nessun Dorma and Elegy For Dunkirk. Alternatively, if you're into his The Pump/Led Boots rock stylings then the 12/8 feel of Hammerhead will appeal greatly!

Check out these live performances to get a taste of the music when the album is released in April:

Corpus Christi

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7F_buMJgRPk&feature=related

Hammerhead followed by Elegy For Dunkirk

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwNx-SG_vr8&feature=related

Nessun Dorma

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgKcNpBLm1c&feature=related

Somewhere Over The Rainbow

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgGvml0cOKA&feature=related

With Joss Stone - I Put A Spell On You

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkdaPgHDoAk&feature=video_response

With Joss Stone - There's No Other Me

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VH4-jpSH_q8&feature=related

With Imelda May - Lilac Wine

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaOH8Qgmxwo&feature=related

Jeff Beck tour dates in October 2010

Fri 15th Bournemouth BIC 0844 576 3000

Sat 16th Brighton Centre 0844 847 1515

Sun 17th Birmingham Symphony Hall 0121 780 3333

Wed 20th Glasgow Clyde Auditorium 0844 395 4000

Thu 21st Manchester Apollo 08444 777 677

Fri 22nd Sheffield City Hall 0114 2789 789

Sun 24th Bristol Colston Hall 0117 922 3686

Mon 25th Cardiff St David's Hall 02920 878 444

Tue 26th London Royal Albert Hall 020 7589 8212

TICKETS: £36.50

£43.50, £35.00, £30.00 London

SHOW TIME: 7.30pm