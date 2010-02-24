Jeff Beck - his new album!

Yesterday, Guitar Techniques received a promo of Jeff Beck's new album - Emotion and Commotion. Track listing is as follows:
1. Corpus Christi Carol
2. Hammerhead
3. Never Alone
4. Somewhere Over The Rainbow
5. I Put A Spell On You (featuring Joss Stone)
6. Serene
7. Lilac Wine (featuring Imelda May)
8. Nessun Dorma
9. There's No Other Me (featuring Joss Stone)
10. Elegy For Dunkirk (featuring Olivia Safe)
We're glad to say it is astoundingly good with Jeff playing as well as ever. If you're a fan of his Where Were You/Nadia style of whammy bar bends, harmonics, volume swells etc you'll love what he does on Corpus Christi Carol, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Nessun Dorma and Elegy For Dunkirk. Alternatively, if you're into his The Pump/Led Boots rock stylings then the 12/8 feel of Hammerhead will appeal greatly!
Check out these live performances to get a taste of the music when the album is released in April:
Corpus Christi
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7F_buMJgRPk&feature=related
Hammerhead followed by Elegy For Dunkirk
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nwNx-SG_vr8&feature=related
Nessun Dorma
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgKcNpBLm1c&feature=related
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OgGvml0cOKA&feature=related
With Joss Stone - I Put A Spell On You
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkdaPgHDoAk&feature=video_response
With Joss Stone - There's No Other Me
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VH4-jpSH_q8&feature=related
With Imelda May - Lilac Wine
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaOH8Qgmxwo&feature=related
Jeff Beck tour dates in October 2010
Fri 15th Bournemouth BIC 0844 576 3000
Sat 16th Brighton Centre 0844 847 1515
Sun 17th Birmingham Symphony Hall 0121 780 3333
Wed 20th Glasgow Clyde Auditorium 0844 395 4000
Thu 21st Manchester Apollo 08444 777 677
Fri 22nd Sheffield City Hall 0114 2789 789
Sun 24th Bristol Colston Hall 0117 922 3686
Mon 25th Cardiff St David's Hall 02920 878 444
Tue 26th London Royal Albert Hall 020 7589 8212
TICKETS: £36.50
£43.50, £35.00, £30.00 London
SHOW TIME: 7.30pm