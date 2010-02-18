Drivegate DG-1 pedal

Every now and again we get to try out a distortion pedal that really wows us. The Drivegate DG-1 from Top Tones was one that did this recently with its fat raucous drive tone and long sustain that ballparks Dave Gilmour's lead sound admirably. Infact, Jamie Humphries, Dave Kilminster and Jason Sidwell all have one on their pedal boards now!

Priced at $340 the boutique price mirrors the pedal's gorgeous tone, road ready metal casing and true bypass/low power consumption appeal.

See and hear it for yourself here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqjPxHAkqgg&feature=related

And for more info and ordering visit:

http://www.toptone.com.br/en/