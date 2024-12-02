With the LEGO Strat at its lowest-ever price, who needs the Fender Custom Shop? Be quick, though, you only have a few hours left to grab it and build your own
Fender and Lego have made the perfect gift for Strat fans: Woodworking tools or skills not required
Do you know someone who dreams of building their own guitar but will never get around to it? LEGO has a much more accessible option thanks to the LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster kit, which is currently down to just $83.99 - that's its lowest-ever price!
The detail on this thing is incredible, with six strings, tuning pegs that actually work, three faux single-coils and a whammy bar-equipped tremolo system. Not only that, but it comes with a Lego Princeton Reverb, with two inputs, tubes and even a reverb tank to build. It's beautiful and a great collectable for any Strat player. Moreover, you can switch between a classic red or black body, depending on your mood.
LEGO Fender Stratocaster: $119.99, now $83.99
Yours for 30% off at Amazon this weekend, this LEGO build is a lovingly crafted recreation of a '70s Fender Strat, plus 65 Princeton Reverb, including viewable motherboard and reverb tank guts.
It's a fun gift, it's a cool collectable to have in your house, and the attention to detail is incredible, from the guitar strap to the knobs on the amp. And you get to choose between a red or black finish. Building it is a great way to unwind (second only to actually playing guitar, of course).
Looking for more Cyber Money deals? Keep your eyes glued to our Cyber Monday Music deals hub. We'll be updating the page over the last few hours of the Cyber Weekend with the very best offers from the biggest names in music.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm a Senior Deals Writer at MusicRadar, and I'm responsible for writing and maintaining buyer's guides on the site - but that's not all I do. As part of my role, I also scour the internet for the best deals I can find on gear and get hands-on with the products for reviews. My gear reviews have been published in prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazine, as well as Guitar World.com. I've also had the privilege of interviewing everyone from Slash to Yungblud, as well as members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Fever 333 and many more.
I have a massive passion for anything that makes a sound, particularly guitars, pianos, and recording equipment. In a previous life, I worked in music retail, giving advice on all aspects of music creation and selling everything from digital pianos to electric guitars, entire PA systems, and ukuleles. I'm also a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland.