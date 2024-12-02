With the LEGO Strat at its lowest-ever price, who needs the Fender Custom Shop? Be quick, though, you only have a few hours left to grab it and build your own

Do you know someone who dreams of building their own guitar but will never get around to it? LEGO has a much more accessible option thanks to the LEGO Ideas Fender Stratocaster kit, which is currently down to just $83.99 - that's its lowest-ever price!

The detail on this thing is incredible, with six strings, tuning pegs that actually work, three faux single-coils and a whammy bar-equipped tremolo system. Not only that, but it comes with a Lego Princeton Reverb, with two inputs, tubes and even a reverb tank to build. It's beautiful and a great collectable for any Strat player. Moreover, you can switch between a classic red or black body, depending on your mood.

LEGO Fender Stratocaster: $119.99, now $83.99

Yours for 30% off at Amazon this weekend, this LEGO build is a lovingly crafted recreation of a '70s Fender Strat, plus 65 Princeton Reverb, including viewable motherboard and reverb tank guts.

It's a fun gift, it's a cool collectable to have in your house, and the attention to detail is incredible, from the guitar strap to the knobs on the amp. And you get to choose between a red or black finish. Building it is a great way to unwind (second only to actually playing guitar, of course).

