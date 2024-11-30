“They asked me to bring in my guitar and I was woken up part way through my surgery and played different tunes”: Guitarist plays acoustic… during brain operation

Here’s an incredible story that will surely leave you slack jawed in disbelief: a musician from Kent, England recently underwent an eight-hour operation on his brain, and not only stayed awake but played guitar through much of it.

The fellow in question is Colin Miller, a 64 year old from Herne Bay who was first diagnosed with an affliction called glioblastroma in October 2023 after the left side of his face went into spasm whilst on holiday in Cyprus.

The amateur guitarist had a scan which revealed a brain tumour the size of a golf ball. Surgery was essential to save his life and Miller was given the option of staying awake throughout the procedure.

In an interview with local newspaper, the News Shopper he explained the medical reasoning behind this: "The doctor questioned how I use motor movements on my left side, and I told him I play the guitar.”

"So not to lose mobility in my hand and fingers, they asked me to bring in my guitar and I was woken up part way through my surgery and played different tunes. I couldn’t process playing any familiar songs but strummed chords. The whole experience was fascinating.”

It actually sounds terrifying, though you can see the medical logic. In a video posted by Brian Tumour Research, Miller can be seen nonchalantly strumming through a range of primary chord shapes, seemingly unaware that around him are whirring surgical apparatus and medical professionals busy going about their work.

After the operation, Colin had chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but is once more playing with the Herne Bay Baptist Church band. “I had to give up my driving license, but I can still move my body, and I feel blessed to be able to do so in support of the brain tumour community,” he said.

He’s also been giving something back and took part in Brain Tumour Research’s 99 Miles in November challenge to raise money for the organisation, helping its mission to “find a cure of all types of brain tumours”. At the time of writing, he has raised an impressive total of £1,396.

“I’ve been struck with emotion upon reading the stories shared amongst the group on Facebook,” he said. “I truly believe that investing into research will lead us to finding kinder treatments and eventually a cure for this devastating disease.”

You can donate to Brain Tumour Research if you go over Colin’s JustGiving page here.